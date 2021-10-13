Covington Capital Management Raises Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Square were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 308.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter worth $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total value of $4,888,852.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,381 shares of company stock worth $75,140,618 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.31.

Shares of SQ traded up $5.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.64. 102,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,247,484. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.10 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a market capitalization of $111.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.26, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

