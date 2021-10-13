Covington Capital Management Increases Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 22,473.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $229.69. 7,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,868. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.67. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.