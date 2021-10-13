Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 180.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the period. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cornerstone Total Return Fund news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRF opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $13.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1537 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

