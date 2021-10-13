CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The Company is focused on developing its lead product Defencath (TM), a novel, antibacterial and antifungal solution designed to prevent costly and life-threatening bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis. Defencath has been designated by FDA as Fast Track and as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product, which provides an additional five years of marketing exclusivity, which will be added to the five years granted to a New Chemical Entity upon approval of the NDA. CorMedix also intends to develop Defencath as a catheter lock solution for use in oncology and total parenteral nutrition patients. It is leveraging its taurolidine technology to develop a pipeline of antimicrobial medical devices, with programs in surgical sutures and meshes, and topical hydrog “

Separately, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.06.

CRMD opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $185.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.39. CorMedix has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $18.80.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 10,016.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CorMedix will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMD. Man Group plc acquired a new position in CorMedix in the second quarter worth $90,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 32.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CorMedix in the second quarter worth $104,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CorMedix in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CorMedix in the second quarter worth $128,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

