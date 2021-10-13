Contrasting Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) and Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) and Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.1% of Regions Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of Webster Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Regions Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Webster Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Regions Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Webster Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Regions Financial pays out 65.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Webster Financial pays out 57.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Regions Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Webster Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Regions Financial has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Webster Financial has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Regions Financial and Webster Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regions Financial 38.28% 15.63% 1.70% Webster Financial 26.65% 12.41% 1.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Regions Financial and Webster Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regions Financial 2 10 7 0 2.26 Webster Financial 0 3 7 0 2.70

Regions Financial presently has a consensus target price of $20.84, indicating a potential downside of 5.49%. Webster Financial has a consensus target price of $57.64, indicating a potential upside of 1.96%. Given Webster Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Webster Financial is more favorable than Regions Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Regions Financial and Webster Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regions Financial $6.66 billion 3.16 $1.09 billion $1.04 21.20 Webster Financial $1.29 billion 3.98 $220.62 million $2.78 20.33

Regions Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Webster Financial. Webster Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regions Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Webster Financial beats Regions Financial on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment represents the commercial banking functions including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending. The Consumer Bank segment holds the branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business loans, indirect loans, consumer credit cards and other consumer loans. The Wealth Management segment offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to help protect grow and transfer wealth. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking. The HSA Bank segment offers comprehensive consumer directed healthcare solutions. The Community Banking segment comprises personal and business banking. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Waterbury, CT.

