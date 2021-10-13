Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Rating Reiterated by MKM Partners

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at MKM Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $54.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $57.00. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CLR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.26 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

CLR stock opened at $53.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average of $35.18. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $55.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter worth $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 24.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Continental Resources by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

