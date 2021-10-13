Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.67.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.
Constellium stock opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23. Constellium has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $21.59.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Constellium by 154.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,708,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,736 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Constellium by 29.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,849,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,688 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Constellium by 10.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,235,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Constellium by 1,352.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new stake in Constellium in the first quarter valued at about $18,159,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Constellium
Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
