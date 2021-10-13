Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium stock opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23. Constellium has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $21.59.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 707.22% and a net margin of 3.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellium will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Constellium by 154.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,708,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,736 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Constellium by 29.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,849,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,688 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Constellium by 10.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,235,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Constellium by 1,352.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new stake in Constellium in the first quarter valued at about $18,159,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellium

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.