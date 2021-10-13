Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $10.16 Per Share

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Constellation Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will earn $10.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.98.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STZ. Truist reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.50.

Shares of STZ opened at $218.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.15. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.