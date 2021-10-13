ConocoPhillips to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.38 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $5.38 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.94. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.23.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $73.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $75.52. The stock has a market cap of $98.30 billion, a PE ratio of 63.29, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,199 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,788 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,554 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.5% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,322 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

