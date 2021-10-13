Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) was down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 81,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

Separately, CICC Research assumed coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $28,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 33.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

