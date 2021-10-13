Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 64.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594,139 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Conduent were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNDT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 10.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 382,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Conduent by 26.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,549,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276,748 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Conduent by 60.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Conduent by 10.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.92. Conduent Incorporated has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

