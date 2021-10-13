Conceal Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.41 Million (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 13th. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $5.41 million and $314,837.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,899.85 or 0.99995313 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00057707 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.35 or 0.00316942 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $303.28 or 0.00532979 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.23 or 0.00218315 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009517 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002467 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,754,492 coins and its circulating supply is 11,483,614 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

