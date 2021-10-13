Compass (NYSE:COMP) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 1475022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point raised Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Company Profile (NYSE:COMP)

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

