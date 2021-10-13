Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.10

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.10 and last traded at $72.09, with a volume of 7066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.18.

CMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. CL King upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.04.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.19%.

In related news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,466,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,193,000 after acquiring an additional 438,253 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,108,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,672,000 after acquiring an additional 391,627 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 725,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,517,000 after acquiring an additional 199,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,164,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.