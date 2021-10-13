Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMPGY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Compass Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC upgraded Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPGY traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.47. 502,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average of $21.53. Compass Group has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $23.78.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

