Comparing Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) & Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) and Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Ambarella has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumco has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ambarella and Sumco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambarella 1 3 9 0 2.62 Sumco 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ambarella currently has a consensus price target of $139.73, indicating a potential downside of 8.52%. Given Ambarella’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ambarella is more favorable than Sumco.

Profitability

This table compares Ambarella and Sumco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambarella -17.76% -9.69% -8.08% Sumco 8.27% 6.93% 4.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ambarella and Sumco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambarella $222.99 million 25.11 -$59.79 million ($1.69) -90.38 Sumco $2.73 billion 2.04 $246.43 million $1.64 23.44

Sumco has higher revenue and earnings than Ambarella. Ambarella is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.5% of Ambarella shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sumco shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Ambarella shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sumco beats Ambarella on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D. Kohn on January 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About Sumco

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

