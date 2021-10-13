Comparing First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) and Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC)

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) and Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for First Community and Horizon Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community 0 1 1 0 2.50 Horizon Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Community presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.64%. Horizon Bancorp has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.96%. Given Horizon Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Horizon Bancorp is more favorable than First Community.

Volatility & Risk

First Community has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Bancorp has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Community pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Horizon Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. First Community pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Horizon Bancorp pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Community has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Horizon Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Community and Horizon Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community $57.55 million 2.60 $10.10 million $1.35 14.69 Horizon Bancorp $265.00 million 3.00 $68.50 million $1.53 11.84

Horizon Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Community. Horizon Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.7% of First Community shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of Horizon Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of First Community shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Horizon Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Community and Horizon Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community 21.67% 9.54% 0.89% Horizon Bancorp 32.13% 12.31% 1.43%

Summary

Horizon Bancorp beats First Community on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment include deposit and lending products and services to its commercial and retail customers. The Mortgage Banking segment offers mortgage origination services for loans that will be sold to investors in the secondary market. The Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segment comprises investment advisory services and non-deposit products. The Corporate segment consists parent company’s financial information, including interest on parent company debt and dividend income received from First Community Bank. The company was founded on November 2, 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, SC.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

