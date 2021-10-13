Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Truist Securities

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its target price decreased by Truist Securities from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s previous close.

CYH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.06.

CYH stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.80. 45,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,171. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $1,038,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,045,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after buying an additional 20,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 1,233.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 855,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after buying an additional 791,699 shares in the last quarter.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

