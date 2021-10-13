Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 120 Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

CSM stock opened at $101.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.21. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $71.32.

