Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 501 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 3,083.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $48.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 31.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

