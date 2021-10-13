Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 69.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,685 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 10,491 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in 3D Systems by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,260 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $337,240 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DDD. TheStreet upgraded 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

NYSE DDD opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.00.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

