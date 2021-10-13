Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,816 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $161,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $112.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $119.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.42.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $410.28 million for the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

