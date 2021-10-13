Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $595.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $629.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $543.13. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $336.03 and a one year high of $667.07. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 71.03 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.43.

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,214. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

