Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,627 Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $200.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.53. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $147.90 and a twelve month high of $209.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

