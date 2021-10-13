Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $86.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Comerica traded as high as $85.15 and last traded at $84.99, with a volume of 717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.23.

Several other research firms have also commented on CMA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Comerica from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stephens decreased their target price on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Comerica from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,863.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 63,434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,844,000 after acquiring an additional 58,038 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.09 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

About Comerica (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

