Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Down 4.6%

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)’s share price fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.67 and last traded at $48.69. 2,447 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 140,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.04.

CMCO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.01, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.40.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $213.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.10 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,921.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 35.0% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after acquiring an additional 67,641 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,319,000 after purchasing an additional 190,576 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after purchasing an additional 41,889 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 115,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 37,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 268,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 54,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

