Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 33,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 386,866 shares.The stock last traded at $33.86 and had previously closed at $33.68.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COLB. Raymond James upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.14.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 602.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

