Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,082 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 44,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 482,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 58.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 34,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $206,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.96. The company had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,902. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.80. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $66.42 and a 12 month high of $89.13.

