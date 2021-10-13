Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Makes New $348,000 Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 238 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Shopify by 84.5% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 54.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP traded up $37.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,394.47. The stock had a trading volume of 32,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.06, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,468.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,358.89. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $875.00 and a 52 week high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,516.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.59.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.