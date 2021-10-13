Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) by 25.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 70.9% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period.

Shares of QQQM stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,476. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.01 and a 200-day moving average of $144.63. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $109.69 and a twelve month high of $157.31.

