Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.05. 1,563,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,401,984. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average is $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $362.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

