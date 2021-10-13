Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

VTV traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.67. 165,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,001. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.16. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

