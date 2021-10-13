Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Buys 124 Shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC owned 1.78% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 14,745 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $559,000.

Get Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

CZA traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,844. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.59. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.58 and a 1 year high of $95.22.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.