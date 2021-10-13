Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 74,674 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 549,178 shares.The stock last traded at $30.29 and had previously closed at $30.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDXS. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.04 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. Research analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Codexis by 58.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,281,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,511 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Codexis by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,655,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,815,000 after purchasing an additional 725,024 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Codexis by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,293,000 after purchasing an additional 424,484 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 1st quarter worth $8,424,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 130.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after buying an additional 322,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

