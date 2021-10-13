CMC Markets plc (OTCMKTS:CCMMF) Short Interest Update

CMC Markets plc (OTCMKTS:CCMMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a growth of 80,400.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCMMF opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. CMC Markets has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $2.59.

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

