CMC Markets plc (OTCMKTS:CCMMF) Short Interest Update

CMC Markets plc (OTCMKTS:CCMMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a growth of 80,400.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CCMMF opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. CMC Markets has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $2.59.
About CMC Markets
