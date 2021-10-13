Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $141.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $125.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NET. Argus upped their target price on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.97.

NET stock opened at $150.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.21. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $151.47. The company has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.41 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $4,486,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $5,945,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 763,130 shares of company stock worth $91,587,124. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 4.2% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 54.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

