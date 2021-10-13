Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.42% of IDEX worth $70,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in IDEX by 76.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in IDEX by 3.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in IDEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,552,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in IDEX by 117.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 92,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,358,000 after purchasing an additional 49,966 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in IDEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,191,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX stock opened at $205.78 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $166.51 and a twelve month high of $235.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.50.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

