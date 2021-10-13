Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 11,990 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,990 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $80,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,684,123,000 after purchasing an additional 151,057 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,402,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,478,088,000 after buying an additional 99,515 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,824,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,580,000 after buying an additional 177,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,163,000 after buying an additional 91,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,140,000 after purchasing an additional 28,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.08.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $173.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.80 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.96%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

