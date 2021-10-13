Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 258,741 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $82,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 61,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,636,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,740,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in United Rentals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $342.72 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.25 and a fifty-two week high of $369.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.64.

United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

