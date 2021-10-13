Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 60,519 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,519 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $74,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of argenx by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in argenx by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in argenx by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in argenx by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARGX. Zacks Investment Research raised argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.36.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $294.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.10 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $317.83 and its 200-day moving average is $300.12. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $244.98 and a 1-year high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. The company had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.46 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. Equities analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

