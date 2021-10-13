Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 28,000 Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,911,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.40% of DCP Midstream worth $89,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,963,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,845,000 after purchasing an additional 214,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 32.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP stock opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. DCP Midstream, LP has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 3.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average of $26.82.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.79). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 105.41%.

DCP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.