Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,959,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,257 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $85,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Discovery by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Discovery by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Discovery by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 71,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of DISCK opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.85. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.