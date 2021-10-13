Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $87.44 Million Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 917,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $87,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 284.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 33,826 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRKS opened at $99.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $110.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 62.52 and a beta of 1.92.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.47 million. Equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In related news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,939 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,591,240 in the last three months. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BRKS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

