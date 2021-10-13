Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $78.50 Million Stock Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,021 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.62% of Hamilton Lane worth $78,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,589,000 after buying an additional 30,519 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,624,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,167,000 after buying an additional 34,852 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,796,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,098,000 after buying an additional 199,300 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,923,000 after buying an additional 838,636 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,021,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,498,000 after buying an additional 49,098 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

In related news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $966,631.05. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,063.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $5,205,855.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,227,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,329,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HLNE opened at $87.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $97.48.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.13 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 60.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

HLNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.