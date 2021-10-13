Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 89,817 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,400,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,817 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $101,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMAR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMAR. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $65.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.84 and a 200 day moving average of $67.73.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $14,638,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,100 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $82,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 280,363 shares of company stock valued at $20,472,348. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

