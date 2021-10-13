Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 4,779 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,463,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 6.83% of H&E Equipment Services worth $81,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $41.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 92.86, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $315.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 79.14%.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

