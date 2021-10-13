Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Sells 930 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.65. 47,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,679. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.27. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $218.28 and a 12-month high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

