Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Sells 14,944 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,944 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,391,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,152,000 after buying an additional 233,032 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $5,408,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 26.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.11. The company had a trading volume of 830,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,602,283. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.10. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

