Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 85.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $9,359,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 50.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $7,747,000. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Tesla from $768.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tesla from $745.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $614.55.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,933,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,698 shares of company stock worth $61,747,994. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $3.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $809.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,391,189. The company has a market capitalization of $801.40 billion, a PE ratio of 421.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $379.11 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $739.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $684.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

