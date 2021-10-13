Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,527 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Intel by 270.4% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 60.4% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,600,348. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.48. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

